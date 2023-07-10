Yamuna breaches danger mark in Delhi; IMD issues 'orange' alert for today 

The Yamuna river's water level breached the danger mark in Delhi on Monday, touching 205.40 metre at the Old Railway Bridge. The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 205.40 meters at 5 pm, which is 0.7 meters above the danger mark of 205.33 meters.

This comes just hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city administration will start evacuating people along the bank of Yamuna if the water level of the river rises beyond the 206-meter mark. The torrential rain in the past two days led to massive waterlogging on the roads of Delhi, leading to traffic jams.

Today, Kejriwal said a flood-like situation is unlikely in the national capital but the government is prepared to tackle any eventualities. He said the evacuation of people in low-lying areas will start once the river breaches the 206-meter mark. The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms, including a central control room, to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna.

Earlier today, Delhi minister Atishi said the Yamuna in Delhi was likely to cross the danger mark around 11 am on Tuesday as a large quantity of water was being discharged into the upper reaches of the river. The Public Works Department minister, who inspected the preparedness for evacuation and relief work, said water is rushing in the Yamuna towards Delhi very fast due to very heavy rainfall in north Indian states.

"Around 43,000 cusecs of water was being discharged into Yamuna from Haryana till yesterday morning that has increased to nearly three lakh cusecs now. We expect the level of water in Yamuna to reach the danger mark around 10-11 am on Tuesday," she told PTI. The warning level of water in Yamuna in Delhi is 204.50 metres while the danger mark is 205.33 metres.

Amid severe waterlogging and traffic jams, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, the news agency PTI reported. The city is scheduled to host several G20 events, including the summit meeting, in September when Monsoon will still be active in Delhi.

