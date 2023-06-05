'You have opened nafrat ka mega shopping mall': JP Nadda counters Rahul Gandhi's remarks in US

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday attacked former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying he is not spreading love but has opened a mega shopping mall of hatred. "You have opened a mega shopping mall of hate," Nadda said in a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi, who is currently touring the US.

Addressing an event, Nadda said that nine years of the Modi government transformed the country and its progress was being recognised by the world today. There is a massive difference between the times before and after 2014 when the Modi dispensation assumed office.

"But whenever India sets new records, the 'yuvraj' of Congress cannot digest India's pride," he charged, in an apparent reference to Gandhi. "On the one hand, he raises questions on the surgical strike, talks about dividing Hindu-Muslim and on the other hand he says that he is running 'mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love)...You are not running any 'mohabbat ki dukan'. You have opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall'," the BJP president said after launching a book titled "Amrit kaal ki aur" (Towards Amrit Kaal), which is an account of the nine years of the Modi government.

#WATCH | Whenever people believe in India's leadership, then Rahul Gandhi has a problem with it. You (Rahul Gandhi) say that you are running a shop of love, you are opening a mega mall of hatred: BJP National President JP Nadda on Rahul Gandhi's statements pic.twitter.com/jgdkC3ZOOU — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

Nadda said he was not saying it for the sake of making political statements. He then asked, "Who was standing with the forces that said: Afzal Hum sharminda hai, tere kaatil zinda hai?". He also suggested that it was the Congress leader who was backing the "tukde-tukde gang".

The BJP chief's attack comes just days after Rahul Gandhi addressed an event 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' in America's Santa Clara. The event was organised by the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC). During his address, Gandhi targeted the Modi government, saying it was misusing all the agencies. He also said that India was being run by a group of people who are 'absolutely convinced' they know everything.

“They could sit down with God and explain things...and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one such specimen,” he said. He said that there is a "group of people who understand everything...they can explain science to scientists, history to historians, warfare to the Army, and at the heart of it is mediocrity. They actually don't understand anything."

“They have the media. They have captured institutions. They put pressure on all the institutions. They threaten people...so, their voice is heard more,” the Congress leader said.



