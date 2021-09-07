Defence Ministry delegates enhanced financial powers to armed forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today released an order on the Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services (DFPDS) 2021, providing enhanced revenue procurement powers to the armed forces.

The DFPDS 2021 aims to empower field formations; focus on operational preparedness; promote ease of doing business; and enhance jointness among the services, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The enhanced financial powers to officials in service headquarters and lower formations would result in quicker decision making, the ministry said. It will also lead to better planning and operational preparedness of the services in a quicker time frame and optimum utilisation of resources.

The move will empower field commanders and below to procure equipment or war-like stores in a speedy manner for urgent operational necessities. The last such enhancement at all levels for the defence services was done in 2016.

Singh described the DFPDS 2021 as "another big step" in the series of defence reforms being undertaken by the government to strengthen the security infrastructure of the country.

He stressed on the need to revise the policies to cater to the needs of the armed forces, and exuded confidence that the DFPDS 2021 will not only overcome procedural delays but also bring about greater decentralisation and operational efficiency.

Reiterating the government's resolve to make the security system of the country "strong and Aatmanirbhar", Singh called for optimum use of resources and asked all stakeholders to cooperate in realising the government's vision.

Financial Advisor (defence services) Sanjiv Mittal expressed confidence that the DFPDS 2021 will provide enhanced impetus towards ease of doing business right up to the grassroots level and facilitate greater decentralisation through enhanced devolution of delegated financial powers.

He also said it will accord greater efficiency in attaining operational preparedness of the defence services.

