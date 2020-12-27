Ahmedabad launches online portal for COVID-19 vaccine registration; here's what to do

In the coming weeks, India may get its first coronavirus vaccine and therefore several cities and states in the country have started the registration process for the vaccination.

Yesterday, the Ahmedabad civic body launched an online portal for people from priority groups to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. People coming under the priority group category, that is, health workers, frontline workers, people above the age of 50 and those under 50 but suffering from co-morbid conditions, can register on ahmedabadcity.gov.in.

People from these priority groups, who have not yet registered themselves with health workers carrying out house-to-house survey or at urban health centres, can get themselves registered on the portal. The priority group people can also visit the nearest urban health centres their identity cards such as driving licence, PAN card, or voters' ID etc to register themselves.

The Gujarat government had earlier said it has already identified around 3.9 lakh healthcare workers as the first priority group for COVID-19 vaccination, which includes 2.71 lakh government doctors, nurses, lab technicians and Class 3 and 4 employees.

The list also includes 1.25 lakh doctors, nurses, lab technicians and employees of private hospitals engaged in COVID-19 duty. The police, home guards, and others engaged indirectly in COVID-19 treatment and services will be given the second priority, according to the state government.

Meanwhile, the Central government has planned a dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country.

The dry run for immunisation drive will take place in Punjab, Assam, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh on December 28 and December 29.

The exercise will include necessary data entry in Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring of vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation, deployment of team members, mock drill of session sites with test beneficiaries, as well as reporting and evening meeting.

It will also include testing of cold storage and transportation arrangements for the COVID-19 vaccine, management of crowd at session sites with proper physical distancing.

The mock drill will include concurrent monitoring and review at block and district levels, and preparation of feedback to be shared with the state and the Centre.

An important focus of the dry run will be on the management of any possible adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) as well as on adherence and management of infection control practices at the session site to prevent transmission.

