Air India resumes booking for flights between India and the UK

Flight bookings for travel between India and the UK have started. Air India said in a tweet that "Booking for Air India flights between India & UK is open now." These flights are in addition to the regular flights. The booking is open through Air India website, booking offices, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents.

Resumption of flights between India & UK:



India to UK from 6 Jan 2021.

UK to India from 8 Jan 2021.

30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers.



This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review. â Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 2, 2021

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday that flights between India and the UK will resume from January 6. He added that 30 flights will operate every week.

"Resumption of flights between India & UK: India to UK from 6 Jan 2021. UK to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers," read Puri's tweet.

He further said, "This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review,"India suspended all passenger flights between the two countries till January 7 due to the spread of the new coronavirus strain in the UK.

