Akhilesh Yadav claims he was 'detained' at Lucknow airport; airport director says no such information

Samajwadi Party President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday claimed that he was "detained" at the Lucknow airport and "prevented" from boarding a chartered plane to attend an event at Prayagraj.

He was on his way to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Allahabad University Students' Union on Tuesday afternoon. Akhilesh was there to attend an event organised by the student wing of the Samajwadi Party, the Samajwadi Party Chatra Sabha.

As per a PTI report, Airport Director AK Sharma said that he had no information about Yadav's detention.

Akhilesh said the airport officials did not have any written orders and failed to explain the reason behind his detention.

I was prevented from boarding the airplane without any written orders. Currently detained at Lucknow airport. It is clear how frightened the govt is by the oath ceremony of a student leader. The BJP knows that youth of our great country will not tolerate this injustice anymore! pic.twitter.com/xtnpNWtQRd - Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 12, 2019

"I was prevented from boarding the airplane without any written orders," he wrote on Twitter to announce this development.

"It is clear how frightened the government is by the oath ceremony of a student leader. The BJP knows that youth of our great country will not tolerate this injustice anymore," he twitted.

My statement on the negative and undemocratic politics behind my detention at Lucknow Airport. pic.twitter.com/dP7MvdjOcT - Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) February 12, 2019

This development came a day after the registrar of Allahabad University wrote to Yadav's personal secretary, informing him that politicians are not allowed to attend university programmes, ANI reported.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar