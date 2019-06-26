Alia Bhatt launches YouTube channel; check her new video

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has started her own YouTube channel. The 26-year-old actress took to Twitter to make the big announcement about her first YouTube channel which was launched on June 25. Alia Bhatt wrote, "Something new, something fun, something on YouTube."





A 2 minute-42 seconds video shows snippets from behind-the-scenes, moments from the film Brahmastra's set and footage from her personal life.

"So, I am here today because I am launching my YouTube channel... I have done the Instagram and Twitter world and now I am trying to get onto the YouTube world," said Alia Bhatt in the video. The Raazi actress said the channel is a step to bring herself closer to her fans.

"What you will get to see on my channel is a lot of me just being totally unadulterated, what goes behind the scenes. More like in front of life... good, bad and funny days. Hectic, interesting and simple days." the actress added further in the video.

In just a day, nearly 74,000 people have subscribed to Alia Bhatt's YouTube channel and the launched video has received 95,354 views.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is shooting for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. It is for the first time that Kapoor and Bhatt have been paired together. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and is set to hit the screens in the next year.

Here's Alia Bhatt's first video of her YouTube channel: