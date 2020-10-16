Amazon, Flipkart festive season sale: Check out these credit card offers

With the festive season all set to begin, e-commerce companies are offering customers attractive offers on credit cards of different banks and financial institutions. While Flipkart's 'Big Billion Days' sale has begun, Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale will start from October 17. Here are some of the major offers about which all customers must know:

Amazon Pay ICICI

Amazon Prime customers can avail a cashback of 5 per cent on Amazon.in. The non-prime members can get 3 per cent cashback on Amazon.in. Similarly, the deal provides 2 per cent cashback on 100+ Amazon Pay partner merchants and 1 per cent on all other purchases. There is no expiry date for earnings.

Flipkart Axis Bank Buzz

The customers can get 5 per cent cashback on Flipkart, Myntra & 2GUD and 4 per cent on preferred partners such as cure.fit, goibibo, makemytrip, PVR and Uber. There is also a cashback of 1.5 per cent on all other categories. The cashback will be credited directly to the customer's credit card statement.

SBI credit card

The customers can get 10 per cent instant discount shopping with their SBI credit card at Flipkart. The offer is valid till October 21 this year.

SBI SimplyCLICK

The customers can get 10X reward points on online spends with exclusive partners such as Amazon, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, among others and 5X on all other online spends. The customers can get e-vouchers worth Rs 2,000 on annual online spends of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh.

HDFC credit card

The credit card offers as much as 22.5 per cent cashback along with no cost EMI on Samsung Electronics LG, Sony, Reliance Digital, Voltas, Godrej, Carrier, Whirlpool and others. There is also a 10 per cent instant discount plus extra savings through Smart Buy on Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Also read: Amazon vs Flipkart sales: Up to Rs 28,000 discount on top smartphones