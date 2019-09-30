Amazon's Great Indian Festival , Flipkart's The Big Billion Days: Best deals in home appliances, electronics that can't be missed

Amazon's Great Indian Festival , Flipkart's The Big Billion Days: Here's a list of laptops, smart watches, dining set, beds, speakers and headphones which are being sold with huge discounts.

BusinessToday.In New Delhi Last Updated: September 30, 2019 | 17:15 IST

Amazon said that it sold Rs 750 crore worth of premium smartphones within 36 hours. Walmart-owned Flipkart said that it has seen a two-fold increase in growth on first day of Big Billion Days sale.