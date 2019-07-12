Amazon India announces 50% cashback on Prime membership for users in 18-24 age group

Amazon India has announced a 50 per cent (Rs 500) cashback on Prime membership to customers in the age group of 18-24 years if they avail the annual Prime membership of Rs 999. As the Prime Day sale is approaching, customers can avail this offer by signing up on Amazon Prime and verifying their age on the platform.

Notably, this offer has come days ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale, which will be held on July 15 and 16, wherein Prime members can several deals at the lowest prices.

To avail the above mentioned deal on Amazon Prime membership, users will have to sign up for the Amazon Prime annual membership by clicking on the 'youth offer' banner and pay Rs 999 using any electronic payment method (credit card, debit card, net banking or Amazon Pay). However, in order to verify their age, the customers will need to upload their PAN card, a proof of mailing address, and a photo. Once the age is verified, Rs 500 will be credited to the users' Amazon Pay account in 10 days.

The customers can use the Amazon Pay cashback to purchase their favourite items, bill payments and recharge on its online and offline partners, including BookMyShow, Swiggy, Domino's, Redbus, among others.

