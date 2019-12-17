Anti-CAA protest: Traffic Police advises commuters to take DND, Akshardham, avoid Mathura Road, Kalindi Kunj routes

Amid the ongoing stir against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi, the traffic police of the capital has notified people on routes that are to be avoided. According to Delhi Traffic Police updates on Tuesday, commuters coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.

Similarly people heading towards Noida from Mathura road are advised to take Ashram chowk or DND or Noida link road. Road No 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj will be closed for traffic movement due to demonstration.

Also, Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj will remain shut for traffic movement.

Scores of protesters have converged outside Jamia Millia Islamia University with tricolour and placards on Tuesday to continue their demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

This is the third consecutive day of protests after the demonstration on Sunday and Monday turned violent.

