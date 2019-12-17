Anti-CAA protests LIVE updates: More than 3,000 detained in Assam over violence; 10 arrested over Jamia clash

Multiple protests across India erupted on Monday against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Students across the country took to the streets to also protest the police crackdown on the Jamia students. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace and urged everyone to stay away from "any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods".

Meanwhile, at an election rally in Jharkhand's Poreyahat, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the objective of the act is to give citizenship to religiously persecuted people and to not take away citizenship of any Indian. "Some parties are spreading rumours and inciting violence for their political interest. I request students to go through the CAA once and not fall in their trap," he said.

Separately, the Supreme Court that issued a stern warning to protesting Jamia Milia Islamia University students will hear the matter pertaining to the students' clash with Delhi Police today. A bunch of petitions were filed by present students as well as alumni of Jamia seeking a judicial prove into the incident by a retired judge of either the Supreme Court or High Court.

Follow the LIVE updates on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests here:

10:50 am: SC agrees to consider plea seeking CBI or court-monitored SIT probe into violence against Citizenship Amendment Act.

10:40 am: DMK leaders Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran hold protest against Citizenship Amendment Act.

Chennai: DMK leaders Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran along with party leaders hold protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct in Chennai Collectorate and Chepauk, respectively pic.twitter.com/cVbzPX2Aew â ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

10:29 am: No bullets fired by Delhi Police during Jamia protests: MHA officials

10:15 am: "I do not know about it. Shiv Sena is not part of this delegation," says Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on opposition parties delegation's meet with President Kovind over Citizenship Amendment Act.

10:10 am: Students, residents protest peacefully outside Jamia Millia Islamia University against Citizenship Amended Act and NRC.

10:00 am: Curfew relaxed in Shillong from 6 am to 7 pm, even as ban on mobile internet services remain in force: Officialsto PTI.

9:59 am: Incidents of stone throwing on state-run KSRTC buses have been reported from various parts of Kerala as the dawn-to-dusk hartal called against the Citizenship Amendment Act and police action on students of Jamia university in Delhi, began on Tuesday.

A group of 30 Islamic and political outfits have called the hartal from which major political parties, including the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress and IUML are keeping away.

KSRTC, private buses, four wheelers and autorickshaws were seen plying in the state capital, while in north Kerala, especially Kannur and Kozhikode, roads wore a deserted look in the early hours of the stir.

9:45 am: 136 cases have been registered so far and 190 protesters have been arrested, Assam DGP, BJ Mahanta said.

9:40 am: Over 3000 detained in Assam violence and 10 people arrested in Jamia probe.

9:35 am: BSP to also raise slogans against CAA: The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, on Tuesday, said that her party would raise voices in the UP assembly against the newly amended citizenship law.

9:32 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to lead a rally from Jadavpur 8B bus stand to Bhawanipore in south Kolkata area against the citizenship law.

9:30 am: Anti-CAA protest in West Bengal: Protests were reported from various parts of Bengal for the fifth day on Tuesday. Police has arrested as many as 354 agitators for creating violence.

9:25 am: "Four people have been killed in police action unfortunately. Situation had become such that the police had to fire in order to save more people and property. Situation is pretty much under control now," said Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director General of Police, Assam.

9:24 am: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati said: I demand central government to take back this unconstitutional law, otherwise it may lead to negative consequences in the future. They should not create emergency like circumstances, like Congress did earlier. BSP's parliamentary party has also sought time to meet the President. Our party will also raise our voices in the UP assembly, against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and crimes against women.





Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct: I demand central government to take back this unconstitutional law, otherwise it may lead to negative consequences in the future. They should not create emergency like circumstances, like Congress did earlier. pic.twitter.com/AduKMxzQup â ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 17, 2019

9:22 am: Ten people with criminal backgrounds have been arrested in connection with the December 15 Jamia students-Delhi Police clash. However, no student has been arrested.

9:19 am: On Monday, students stage protest on Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia Islamia and AMU protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act.

9:19 am: "Ready to surrender my life but will not bow down to politics of hatred," says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

9:15 am: Two men, apparently part of demonstration by Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday, were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with gunshot injury: sources told PTI. Delhi Police denies firing on protesters during clash.

9:10 am: Hartal against Citizenship Amendment Act "illegal", Kerala government tells High Court.

8:54 am: Internet services in West Bengal's Howrah district to remain suspended till 5 pm today.

8:49 am: "Sonia shedding crocodile tears for students. Indira Gandhi had sent students to Tihar," says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

8:45 am: Opposition leaders, under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and lodge its protest against the police action against Jamia Students.

8:40 am: The Assam government on Monday announced that curfew in the state capital, imposed on December 11 in the wake of violent protests against the citizenship law, will be lifted from 6 am on Tuesday, an official statement said here.

The broadband internet service which has been suspended at the same time will also resume across the state from Tuesday morning.

8:38 am: Curfew relaxed in Assam's Dibrugah district from 6 am to 8 pm for today.

8:37 am: "The other day some public transport has been destroyed. Who are the losers? It's the people, the country. So, while agitating for our cause. One must be systematic. It shouldn't become destructive. Violence is no solution," says VP Naidu.

8:30 am: "There shouldn't be any obstruction or destruction, everybody should focus on construction. And our attitudes must change after all we are in free India, our own India. If you are destroying, means you are destroying the nation's wealth," says Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.