AP EAMCET Hall Tickets 2019: Hall ticket to be released at 11.30pm today on sche.ap.gov.in; check details

The hall tickets for the AP EAMCET-2019 will be released on the Andhra Pradesh state council website at 11.30am on April 16 (Tuesday). Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in university or private colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Candidates can download these cards from the Andhra Pradesh State Council website, sche.ap.gov.in, at 11:30AM onwards.

How to download hall ticket

Go to the website sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

Click on the admit card link

Enter your registration, roll number and date of birth

Download the hall ticket and print it for your reference

Important dates