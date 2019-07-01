AP NEET counselling 2019: Merit list released on ntruhs.ap.nic.in; check details

The NTR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh has released its provisional list of candidates for admission into the state-based medical courses. Candidates who cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 can check their results on ntruhs.ap.nic.in.

Students who have cleared the exam will have to appear for counselling. The dates will be released today. Non-local candidates are eligible for 15 per cent of the unreserved seats. The local candidates are eligible for the entire amount of seats.

The counselling will be conducted by the Medical Council of India (MCI) for the top 15 per cent of students under the All India Quota seats. The rest of the 85 per cent seats are filled by the state authority in state-based colleges.

National level NEET counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota is underway. The registration for the second round will begin from June 9.

Candidates will have to pay an application cum counselling fee of Rs 3,540. Reserved categories students will have to pay Rs 2,950.

AP NEET merit list 2019: Here's how to check:

Step 1: Visit ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'provisional list of candidates applied for MBBS, BDS, MHMS, BNYS and BUMS admissions..' under 'what's new'

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Check your rank on the PDF

Step 5: Keep a copy for future reference

Also read: Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: School teaching results expected this week, here's all you need to know