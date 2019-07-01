Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: School teaching results expected this week, here's all you need to know

Directorate of Elementary Education Campus is expected to declare Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) Result 2019 this week. The Rajasthan BSTC Result will be announced on the official website - bstc2019.org. The BSTC exam 2019 was held on May 26, 2019. Candidates who are expecting their results must visit the official website of the Directorate for updates regarding the BSTC Result 2019.

Even though the reports doing the rounds suggest that the Rajasthan BSTC Result will be announced this week, it has not been officially confirmed as of now. Based on the scores acquired in the BSTC exam 2019, the candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process which is expected to be held in the second week of July. To qualify the BSTC exam 2019, candidates need to score at least 50 per cent marks. However, the minimum qualifying marks for reserved category candidates is 45 per cent.

Here's all you need to know:

Here's how to check Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019, once it is announced:

Step-1: Visit the official website.

Step-2: On the homepage, click on the link which says, 'Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, login using your roll number.

Step-4: Click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

Rajasthan BSTC Counselling 2019: Required documents

Class 10th admit card Class 10th, 12th mark sheets Class 10th admit card for the verification of date of birth Scanned photograph and a signature of the candidate

