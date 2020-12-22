Baba ka Dhaba 2.0! Rent Rs 35,000, CCTV camera & Chinese menu

Life has changed completely for the 80-year old Baba ka Dhaba owner, who once cooked food in a makeshift shop and lamented when it remained unsold. 80-year-old Baba ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad has now started a new eatery in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The rent of the new Baba ka Dhaba restaurant is Rs 35,000.

His new restaurant also has a CCTV camera to keep an eye on customers and employees and various types of paintings have been put up to attract customers. Baba ka Dhaba's Kanta Prasad was quoted by ANI as saying, "We're very happy, god has blessed us. I want to thank people for their help, I appeal to them to visit my restaurant. We will serve Indian and Chinese cuisine here."

Malviya Nagar's Baba ka Dhaba became the big trend across social media when food vlogger Gaurav Wasan uploaded an emotional video of the octogenarian and appealed to people to come and eat the food. After the video became viral, Baba not only got serpentine lines of customers but also received lakhs of rupees both online and offline. This also led to a conflict between Baba and Wasan over alleged misappropriation of money.

