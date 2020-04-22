Baba Ramdev claims Patanjali sanitiser cheaper than competitors, Twitterati begs to differ

Patanjali owner Baba Ramdev has slammed Dettol for selling hand sanitisers at a higher cost than Patanjali.

Ramdev said on Twitter, "Dettol is selling 50 ml sanitiser at Rs 82 while we provide 120 ml at Rs 55. You decide which one you want to buy." He added that foreign companies treat India as a market but for Patanjali, India is a family. "Save the country by choosing Patanjali," he said.





Twitterati criticised Baba Ramdev on the post. One user wrote, " The price of 50 ml Dettol has been reduced to Rs 25, while your 120 ml bottle is sold for Rs 55."

Another user wrote, "We will choose Dettol over Patanjali product because they are more reliable."

Another user replied, "The 50 ml Dettol is now available for Rs 25. If you want, even you can get it, but please don't spread lies."

"Health ke saath no compromise, use only Dettol," another person tweeted.

The central government had earlier put a cap of Rs 100 per 200 ml bottle to control the exponential rise in prices of sanitisers.