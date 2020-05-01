Banks to remain closed for 13 days in May; here's full list of holidays

Public and private banks will be closed for 13 days in May due to upcoming holidays and weekends. Other than second Saturdays and Sundays, the banks will remain closed due to various holidays including Labour Day, Buddha Purnima, Eid-ul-Fitr, among others, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website. Jammu and Kashmir will also observe holidays for five days before Eid.

Check out the complete list of all the upcoming bank holidays in the month of May, 2020.

1 May 2020: Labour Day and Maharashtra Day (All states)

3 May 2020: Sunday (All states)

7 May 2020: Buddh Purnima

8 May 2020: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti (West Bengal)

9 May 2020 : Second Saturday (All states)

10 May 2020 : Sunday (All states)

17 May 2020: Sunday (All states)

21 May 2020 (Thursday): Shab-E-Qadr (Jammu, Srinagar)

22 May 2020 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Wida (Jammu, Srinagar)

23 May 2020: Saturday (All states)

24 May 2020: Sunday (All states)

25 May 2020: Eid-ul-Fitr (All states)

31 May 2020: Sunday (All states)

The bank customers are expected to keep adequate cash at home and use their bank accounts via net banking for various ECS (Electronic Clearing Service) payments.

Banks have been functioning with reduced staff amid the ongoing lockdown. The bank branches and ATMs, information technology vendors for banking operations, banking correspondents (BCs), ATM operations and cash management agencies would operate as usual from April 20, the Union Home Ministry had said in an order on April 15. The banks remained closed for 14 days in April.

