Biggest surge of 1.26 lakh new Covid-19 cases in India; recovery rate down to 91.6%

India recorded 1,26,789 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, setting an unprecedented, grim record during the second wave. In the current week, India witnessed more than one lakh fresh COVID-19 cases four times---April 4, April 5, April 7 and April 8. India on Sunday registered 1.03 lakh cases, 1.07 lakh cases on Tuesday; and 1.15 lakh cases on Wednesday. Overall, India has registered a total of 1,29,28,574 cases of coronavirus until April 8.

Active cases have increased to 9,10,319, which comprise 7.04 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has declined to 91.66 per cent with 1,18,51,393 people getting cured of the COVID-19 infection. COVID-19 related fatalities have also increased to 1,66,862 or 1.29 per cent of the total cases.

With an unabated rise in coronavirus cases in the country, more states were forced to reintroduced lockdown-like curbs. For example, in Chhattisgarh, which is currently, India's second-largest hot spot after Maharashtra, the state government has imposed a complete 11-day lockdown in the Raipur district. The administration has declared the entire district as a containment zone and restricted several non-essential activities from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 19.

Besides, the Punjab government also ordered a ban on political gatherings and extended the night curfew till April 30. It also capped numbers at indoor funerals and weddings to 50 guests and 100 for outdoors. These restrictions, coupled with the ones imposed earlier, which include the closure of schools and educational institutions, shall remain effective till April 30.

Two days back, Delhi also imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30. The Maharashtra government has imposed both weekend lockdown and a night curfew on weekdays to stem the surge in coronavirus cases in the state.

