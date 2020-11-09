Bihar Election Result 2020: How and where to watch live streaming

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav: Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10, Tuesday. The counting of votes for the 243 assembly constituencies will begin early morning on Tuesday. The voting for the Bihar election began on October 27 and concluded on November 7.

According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the first phase was 55.68 per cent, and in the second phase it was 55.70 per cent, and in the third phase, it was 57.78 per cent.

The key political parties that are fighting in the Bihar Assembly election this time are -- Janata Dal-United (JD-U) -NDA alliance, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party and Madhepura MP Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party.

However, most exit polls have predicted the victory of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's Grand Alliance, comprising Congress and left parties. The incumbent chief minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar will be the runner up. Nitish Kumar's JDU has formed an alliance with BJP, VHP, and HAM parties.

As per India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan (MGB) will win 139-161 seats in Bihar Vidhan Sabha election 2020. The NDA alliance might gain 69-91 seats, and Chirag Paswan's LJP might bag merely 3-5 seats.

If the prediction goes right, the Grand Alliance will come to power and Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn in as new Bihar's chief minister. Tejashwi is the son of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav.

If prediction goes wrong, and the NDA alliance wins, Nitish Kumar might grab the CM's chair for the fourth time. Nitish was elected as Bihar's CM for the first time in 2000. In 2010, Kumar's party swept back to power along with its then allies the BJP and he again became the chief minister. Kumar again became Chief Minister on 22 February 2015.

So, in order to keep a tab on full coverage of the Bihar election, one can read all the live updates on BusinesToday.in live blog. India Today TV and Aaj Tak will also telecast live updates of the Bihar results. One can watch all the latest updates about Bihar election on Aaj Tak and India Today's YouTube channels.

Also read: Tanishq withdraws another Diwali ad after Twitter fire

Also read: Agri reforms to connect farmers directly to market: PM Modi