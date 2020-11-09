Tanishq withdraws another Diwali ad after Twitter fire

Tanishq has withdrawn another ad that managed to ruffle some feathers. The new Ekatvam ad for Diwali showed actresses Neena Gupta, Sayani Gupta, Nimrat Kaur and Alaya Furniturewala narrating what they wished to do this Diwali. Sayani Gupta said that she would spend some time with her mother and would not burst firecrackers. "I am hoping to be able to meet my mum after really long. Definitely no firecrackers, I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers. But a lot of diyas, lot of laughter hopefully and lot of positivity," she said. Her statement was not taken well by a section of social media.

The jewellery brand received a lot of backlash for the ad with some Twitter users saying that pollution is caused by many things, and not only firecrackers. To urge people to not burst firecrackers is an affront to their sensibilities. Soon after, the Tanishq ad was pulled down.

It must be mentioned that the removed ad was part of a few ads involving the four actresses. While the rest are still to be found on the official handles, the one that invoked social media's ire has been taken down.

Tanishq is yet to make an official statement. The story will be updated to include the response.

The new Ekatvam ad shows the four actresses talking about their wish list for this year's Diwali. From wearing new jewellery and eating a lot of mithais, the actresses say that they want to spend some quality time with their families.

However, unhappy with some of the statements, BJP National General Secretary from Karnataka CT Ravi lashed out at the jewellery brand and said, "Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate our festivals? Companies must focus on selling their products, not lecture us to refrain from bursting crackers. We will light lamps, distribute sweets and burst green crackers. Please join us. You will understand Ekatvam."

This call for boycott and subsequent removal of the ad comes after Tanishq faced severe backlash for its ad showing a Hindu daughter-in-law in a Muslim family.

