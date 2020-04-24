Bill Gates compares fight against coronavirus to World War

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has compared the fight against coronavirus pandemic to a World War. "The coronavirus pandemic pits all of humanity against the virus. The damage to health, wealth, and well-being has already been enormous. This is like a world war, except in this case, we're all on the same side," he said.

Gates said, "Melinda and I grew up learning that World War II was the defining moment of our parents' generation. In a similar way, the COVID-19 pandemic-the first modern pandemic-will define this era. No one who lives through Pandemic will ever forget it." He added that low-income, minority workers have been severely hit due to the pandemic.

Gates's philanthropic organisation, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, last week donated $150 million towards the fight against coronavirus. The foundation had pledged $100 million earlier.

"I am often asked when large-scale vaccination will start. Like America's top public health officials, I say that it is likely to be 18 months, even though it could be as short as nine months or closer to two years. A key piece will be the length of the phase 3 trial, which is where the full safety and efficacy are determined," he said. Over 70 vaccines are being developed against COVID-19 across the world but scientists predict that it might take up to 12-18 months to successfully create a vaccine and start large scale production.

Talking about helping developing countries against the virus, Gates said, " Developing countries like India and Nigeria account for a small portion of the reported global infections. One of the priorities for our foundation has been to help ramp up the testing in these countries so they know their situation."

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Saved India from stage-3, says Health Minister; Country's tally past 23,000

Also read:Bill Gates appreciates PM Modi's leadership in handling coronavirus in India