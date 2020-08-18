Business Today
Loading...

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests COVID-19 positive; Anand Mahindra, Shashi Tharoor wish speedy recovery

Replying to her tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, 'So sorry to hear this. We need you hale and hearty soon! Be well, my friend'

twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | August 18, 2020 | Updated 12:08 IST
Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests COVID-19 positive; Anand Mahindra, Shashi Tharoor wish speedy recovery
Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Politicians, scientists, and industrialists wished speedy recovery to Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw who has been tested positive for coronavirus.

The 67-year-old entrepreneur said on Monday that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have added to the COVID count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way," she tweeted.


Replying to her tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale and hearty soon! Be well, my friend."

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra wrote, "I'm not worried Kiran. Your energy & positivity is more infectious than the virus".

Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO) messaged Shaw saying, "Get well soon".

Industrialist Naveen Jindal replied to Shaw's tweet saying, "Wishing you a speedy recovery. Take care".

Naveen Tewari, CEO of InMobi wrote, "Wish you become asymptomatic soon and recover from this at the earliest".

Former Minister of Revenue of Karnataka, RV Deshpande also wished a speedy recovery to the Biocon's head. Deshpande tweeted, "hocked to hear this!  Wishing you a speedy recovery dear  @kiranshaw! Praying for your good health".

In July, this year, Biocon got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to use Itolizumab on COVID patients. It is a drug that the company already has in the market and is used to treat patients with psoriasis, a debilitating skin ailment.

Also read: Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw tests positive for coronavirus

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw | Biocon | biocon chairman | biocon chairperson
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close