BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after COVID-19 symptoms

Bhartiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of coronavirus, sources said.

He is admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday.

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: Rajasthan records 131 new COVID-19 cases, state's tally at 7,947

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.

Also read: Lockdown 5.0 guidelines: What to expect, how will they be different from Lockdown 4.0?

Also read: Lockdown 5.0: Centre may let states decide on restrictions post-May 31