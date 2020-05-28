Business Today
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after COVID-19 symptoms

PTI   New Delhi     Last Updated: May 28, 2020  | 15:28 IST
Bhartiya Janata Party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of coronavirus, sources said.

He is admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday.

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.

