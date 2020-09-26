Bollywood drugs case: Mobile phones of Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, others seized by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday seized mobile phones of actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and others during the investigation into allegations of drug abuse in Bollywood. The phones were seized by the agency in order to gather clues in the drugs probe.

The NCB also asked Sara for her mobile phone used by her in the years 2017 and 2018 during interrogation. The phone of Padukone's manager Karishma has also been taken into possession by the officials. The NCB has also seized the mobile phones of Jaya Saha, Rakul Preet and Simon Khambata.

Padukone was questioned for six hours at the Evelyn Guest House in Mumbai's Colaba. Shraddha Kapoor and Sara were also questioned separately at the NCB's Ballard Estate office.

Padukone, who reached the NCB guest house around 9.50 am, left around 3:50 pm, according to a PTI report. After questioning, both Padukone and Praksh were allowed to go home around 3.40 pm, it added.

Earlier, there were reports that Padukone's husband and actor Ranveer Singh had asked the NCB if he could also remain present during her questioning. However, the NCB had on Friday clarified that it did not receive any such request.

The federal agency had arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and some suspected drug peddlers, earlier. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

