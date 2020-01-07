BREAKING: Nirbhaya case: Court issues death warrant against 4 rapists; to be hanged on January 22

A Delhi court on Tuesday issued death warrants against four convicts in the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora pronounced the order today after hearing of a plea seeking the issuance of 'black warrant' against the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case. The convicts will be hanged on January 22 at 7am.

Earlier in December, the Supreme Court (SC) had dismissed Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case convict Akshay Kumar Singh's review plea, one of the four men convicted in 2012 gangrape and murder case. The top court had said that there were no grounds to reconsider his death penalty.

The apex court had said that it found "no error" on the face of the main judgement requiring any review.