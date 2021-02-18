Chris Morris becomes most expensive player in IPL history

Chris Morris on Thursday became the most expensive player in IPL history. After a competitive round of bidding, Rajasthan Royals purchased all-rounder Chris Morris for Rs 16.25 crore. Going into the auction the South African all-rounder had a base price of Rs 75 lakh.

After an intense bidding war between Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Morris finally went to the Rajasthan side for the record amount.

Morris has dethroned Yuvraj Singh as the most expensive IPL player. In 2015, Delhi Daredevils had purchased Yuvraj Singh for Rs 16 crore which at that time was the highest any team had ever paid for a player.

Australian bowler Pat Cummins is now the third most expensive player in IPL history. In the year 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had bought Pat Cummins for Rs 15.5 crore. Following Cummins is Ben Stokes as the fourth most expensive player in IPL history. Rising Pune Supergiants had purchased the English all-rounder for Rs 14.5 crore back in 2017.

The fifth most expensive purchase in IPL history is also from the 2021 auction. Australian all-rounder Glen Maxwell, who had a base price of Rs 2 crore, was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 14.25 crore.

IPL 2021 auction is currently underway. Eights teams with deep pockets are competing with each other to purchase the players of their choosing.

