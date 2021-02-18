IPL 2021 Auction Live Updates: Players auction to begin at 3 PM; 9 in Rs 2 crore bracket

The players' auction for Indian Premier League 2021 will begin at 3 PM on Thursday, with 292 cricketers up for grabs. Eight teams will bid to build their teams for the T20 cricket extravaganza this year.

ALSO READ: IPL Auction 2021: Check out date, time, venue, live stream, players list, FAQ

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations will go under the hammer, with eight franchises - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - bidding for them.

This year, 9 players have slotted themselves in the top-shelf Rs 2 crore base price bracket, including Harbhajan Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith and Jason Roy. Punjab Kings will have the fattest purse in this auction, with Rs 53.2 crore at its disposal.

Follow latest updates from the IPL PLayers Auction 2021 at BusinessToday.In:

12:44 PM: 292 players up for grabs

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from Associate Nations will be up for grabs. Eight franchises - Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - will be bidding.

12:15 PM: Players in Rs 2 crore base price category

Batsmen: Jason Roy, Steve Smith

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Liam Plunkett

Wicket keepers: Sam Billings

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Kedar Jadhav, Glen Maxwell

12:03 PM: Details of franchises, funds at their disposal, foreign players, team sizes

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 19,90,00,000, 7, 19

Delhi Capitals: Rs 13,40,00,000, 5, 17

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 10,75,00,000, 6, 17

Mumbai Indians: Rs 15,35,00,000, 4, 18

Punjab Kings: Rs 53,20,00,000, 3, 16

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 37,85,00,000, 5, 16

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 35,40,00,000, 5, 14

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 10,75,00,000, 7, 22