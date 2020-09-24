Ex-Australian cricketer, commentator Dean Jones dies of heart attack in Mumbai

Former Australian cricketer and commentator Dean Jones has passed away at the age of 59. Dean Jones died of a sudden cardiac arrest at a hotel at Mumbai, Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcasters, Star India confirmed. Jones was in Mumbai with the Star Sports' commentary team for IPL.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," Star Sports said.

Jones was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He played 52 test matches and 164 one-day internationals (ODIs) for Australia in his career. Dean was also part of winning team in 1987 World Cup tournament.

"We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," the statement added.

It added, "Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers."

The IPL broadcaster said, "He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

