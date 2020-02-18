Business Today
BREAKING: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Mumbai

Mumbai fire: The fire broke out at around 1:00 pm in Dombivli MIDC. No injuries have been reported in the fire. Explosions have been reported from site of fire. Reports suggest that four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot

Dombivli MIDC fire: Thick smoke can be seen billowing out of the factory on fire

Dombivli factory fire: A major fire broke out in a chemical factory in Dombivali MIDC. Reports suggest that four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Firegfighters are trying to control the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 1:00 pm. No injuries have been reported in the fire. Explosions have been reported from site of fire.

(This is a developing story more details awaited.)

