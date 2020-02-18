BREAKING: Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Mumbai

Dombivli factory fire: A major fire broke out in a chemical factory in Dombivali MIDC. Reports suggest that four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. Firegfighters are trying to control the blaze.

The fire broke out at around 1:00 pm. No injuries have been reported in the fire. Explosions have been reported from site of fire.

Thane: Fire breaks out in a chemical factory in Dombivali. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/IkJsYQH0Mk â ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

(This is a developing story more details awaited.)