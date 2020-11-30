British Airways stewardess claims to offer on-board sexual services; airline starts probe

A British Airways' stewardess has reportedly been selling sexual services - during and in-between flights - prompting officials to launch an investigation to identify her. The flight attendant has advertised her services across social media platforms.

The stewardess, who goes by the account handle AirHostess71, has also posted suggestive photos online, reports The Sun.

The report also adds that the attendant has a blog, where she has written, "If you ever want adult entertainment on-board, all you have to do is give me a sum of money and you'll be treated to a whole different experience of your choice."

"Dear passenger, I am your in-flight entertainment. What would you like me to do?" she writes in one such pic.

"You will need to pay a securing fee of Euro 50 (Rs 5,000) to meet. Prices vary depending on the requested meet - no negotiating," the stewardess wrote.

A spokesman of British Airways said, "We expect the highest standard of behaviour from all of our colleagues at all times, and we are investigating the claims."

The attendant has deleted much of her social media posts by Sunday after the revelations were made public.

People working in the airline industry slammed the mystery stewardess for using British Airways planes to "boost her business."

