Buddha Purnima 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status, images

Buddha Purnima is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, founder of Buddhism. It is widely believed that Gautam Buddha, who was born as Siddhartha Gautam was the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is said that Buddha was born in Lumbini in Nepal around the 5th or 6th century as Prince Siddhartha to a royal family. His quest for seeking enlightenment began upon seeing the sufferings and tribulations of the human race.

This is the most sacred festival for Buddhists as it marks Lord Buddha's enlightenment and birth. This year, Buddha Purnima is falling on Thursday, May 7. People visit Buddhist temples and listen to the monks chanting ancient verses. Temples also display the statue of Buddha as a baby as this day is celebrated as Buddha's birthday. This statue is placed in a basin filled with water and decorated with flowers.

In case you are pondering over what message to send to make this occasion special for your friends and family, we have got you covered. Here are some wishes, messages, quotes, facebook and whatsapp status, images you can send to your loved ones to make their day special:

Let your spirit fill with non-violence and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima.

May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima.

You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe deserves your love and affection. - Buddha

No matter how hard the past, you can always begin again. - Buddha

Buddham Sharnam Gachami, Om Mani Padme Hum. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth.

Let us pray for peace and harmony for all the humankind on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Purnima.

May Buddha Purnima's full moon today remove the darkness of ignorance from our lives and guide us to the path of peace and enlightenment.

