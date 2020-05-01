Labour Day 2020: Wishes, quotes, images, status, why it is celebrated on May 1

May 1 is celebrated as International Labour Day 2020 or May Day 2020 across the world. In India, this day is also known as Labour Day, May Day, Shramik Divas and Mazdoor Divas and Kamghar Divas in Maharashtra. This day celebrates the contribution of the labour force in the development of the Indian economy. Labour Day or Shramik Divas is celebrated for labour rights and unity. Many countries like India observe this day as a public holiday. Labour unions across the country organise rallies and public gatherings to mark this day but this year that won't be possible due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19. Here are some wishes, quotes, images, status from our side that encapsulate the essence of this day perfectly:

Work is no disgrace. Instead, the disgrace is idleness. Happy May Day 2020

May Day is the day to salute the hard work and dedication of strong willed souls around us. Wishing them a very happy May day.

To all the good workers of the society, we humbly thank you for your constant service to the nation. Happy international workers day to you.

Those who enjoy their work can only do it correctly.- Aristotle

The rich can never accumulate wealth without the cooperation of the poor in the society.- Mahatma Gandhi

Before the reward, there must be labour. You plant before you harvest. You sow in tears before you reap happiness.

How Labour Day came to be celebrated

The day came to be celebrated due to the 8-hour work day movement that began in the United States towards the end of the 19th century. On May 1, 1886, the labour class of America hit the streets against their grueling work regime of 15 hours a day. While this procession was on, the cops opened fire which killed several labourers and around 100 were injured. The International Socialist Conference decided to celebrate Labour Day on May 1every year following this incident. In India, Labour Day was first celebrated in Madras on May 1, 1923 under the leadership of the socialist and leftist parties at the time.

This day is celebrated as Maharashtra Divas in Maharashtra and Gujarat Divas in Gujarat. In Maharashtra, all schools, colleges and offices are closed on this day as a mark of respect.