Cars drown in Gurugram as Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall

Incessant rains for a few hours inundated some of the arterial roads in Gurugram. Delhi also witnessed torrential rains on Wednesday. This has led to heavy waterlogging in the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway. The India Meteorological Department has said predicted that rains would continue till August 25.

Airlines have also issued an advisory, asking passengers to plan their commute well in advance due to the incessant rains.

Twitter has gone abuzz with videos and pictures of Gurgaon flooding. Twitterati shared pictures of the arterial roads of the city completely inundated. Multiple residential societies were also flooded after the rains. Twitterati shared photos of cars that were submerged in the water.

Knee-deep water affected traffic in Gurugram and Delhi. The India Meteorological Department issued an alert at 10:05 am for heavy rains in the national capital.

This is Gurgaonâs infrastructure after one solid spell of rain that lasted 6 hours. Underpass is flooded and has drowned. No one will take responsibility for this and will shoved under the carpet. Heads must roll for this.



Recd this video has on Whatsapp. Not sure who shot it. pic.twitter.com/AJQKJTWvVN â Aditya (@adityavnathan) August 19, 2020

Heavy rain in #gurgaon golf course.This is probably the effect of global warming and ofcourse the lack of adequate drainage in low lying places.ðð#DelhiRains#Delhi#delhirain#DelhiCapitals#Floodpic.twitter.com/YdqWCGakaf â Backchod Indian (@IndianBackchod) August 19, 2020

#RainyDay in Gurgaon, and no prep at all by @MunCorpGurugram just couple hours of rain and water logging at waist high length.@aajtak for your reference please pic.twitter.com/TMGtWpRiJc â Sarabjit (@Sarabjit_cse) August 19, 2020

The IMD warned of major traffic disruption that could lead to an increased chance of road accidents it said. Thunderstorms and moderate to heavy spell of rains are very likely to continue over the entire Delhi and adjoining areas over the next two hours, it said.

Vehicles moved bumper to bumper during the morning rush hours, as the downpour led to heavy waterlogging at key road stretches.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 7.4 mm rains till 8:30 am. The Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar weather stations gauged 9.2, 8.2 and 2.8 mm precipitation.

Also read: Delhi weather update: Torrential rains hit NCR; waterlogging in several areas