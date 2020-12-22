CBSE Board to be held after Feb, to have 30% reduction in syllabus: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday declared that the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed.

Not indicating any specific dates for the said exams, Pokhriyal mentioned that the exams will be held offline after February 2021. The prospect of an online examination was rejected by the minister on account of lack of uniform access to online education for all students, as well as the lack of infrastructure to conduct national examinations on the internet.

In addition, Pokhriyal also informed that the syllabus for CBSE board exams will be reduced by 30 per cent, urging state boards to follow suit. Proposing the idea of having alternatives for the practical exams, he also informed that the written exams will have 33 per cent internal choices.

Also read: Delhi High Court raps CBSE for 'anti-student attitude', treating students as enemies

Also Read: 'AMU strengtaned India's cultural relations with Islamic world,' says PM Modi