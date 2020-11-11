AMU begins phase-3 trials of COVAXIN; Vice Chancellor registers as first volunteer

The trials of indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine candidate-- COVAXIN have reached the third stage at the JN Medical College and Hospital (JMCH), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). AMU's Vice Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor has registered himself as the first volunteer.

Mansoor tweeted, "Volunteered myself for Phase-3 trial of COVID19 vaccine "COVAXIN"- a study led by AMU in collaboration with ICMR and Bharat Biotech aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of this vaccine." The veteran academician also appealed to everyone to volunteer and participate for this trial.





JNMCH principal Prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui stated that an ethical committee comprising doctors, social workers and lawyers has been promulgated to manage the trials. Prof Siddiqui added that the staff required for conducting the vaccine trial has been recruited and registration of volunteers has begun from Tuesday.

COVAXIN's phase-3 trial at AMU is aimed at checking the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine, jointly developed by the Hyderabad-headquartered Bharat Biotech, National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Meanwhile, New York-headquartered Pfizer is in talks with the Centre to sell its COVID-19 vaccine candidate-BNT162b2 in India. The pharma behemoth is expected to manufacture up to 5 crore doses in 2020 and 130 crore doses in 2021. A Pfizer spokesperson stated, "If our vaccine candidate is successful, Pfizer would allocate the available doses across the countries where we have fully executed supply agreements."

