CBSE Class 12 board exams cancelled: Check out students' reactions, memes

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) Class 12 board exams this year. PM Modi, via his official Twitter handle, announced that after extensive consultations, the Centre has taken a "student-friendly" decision.

Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth. https://t.co/vzl6ahY1O2 - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 1, 2021

PM said that due to the COVID situation in the country, several states have still opted for a lockdown. Hence, students, teachers and parents are worried about the health of the students. Modi also urged that students should not be forced to appear for exams.

Soon after the news broke, social media started flooding with memes and reactions. Here are some of them:

Congratulations, students of class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today! All the best for a happy, healthy and bright future ahead.#cbseboardexams - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 1, 2021

Backbenchers to Toppers who studied 10 hours per day for exams. ððð#cbseboardexams cancelled. pic.twitter.com/ciXY1TOiNM - Real Captainâ¢ (@_RealCaptain_) June 1, 2021

CBSE class 12th students after getting the news of cancellation exams ð#cbseboardexamspic.twitter.com/UcO7yEi5Sa - Sarcasm Masum (@Sarcasm_masum) June 1, 2021

#cbseboardexams Class 12 exams cancelled!! Students be like : pic.twitter.com/AL1He1ij3L - Pragya Tiwari (@iam_pragyaT) June 1, 2021

NEET/ JEE students watching CBSE Class 12th students celebrating their exams getting cancelled!#cbseboardexamspic.twitter.com/BE3NW6Auhj - Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) June 1, 2021

PM Modi, after a meeting with the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, high-profile ministers and other top officials, decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

"It has been decided that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner," an official statement said.

In addition to this, the officials also decided that if some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by the CBSE like last year, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

