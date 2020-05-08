CBSE Exam Dates: 10th, 12th Class pending board exams to be conducted from July 1-15

Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) will conduct will conduct the pending board examinations of class 10th and 12th between July 1 and July 15, announced the HRD Ministry. The board exams for this year were postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Friday.

The schedule for the pending board examinations will be notified on CBSE's official website today. The HRD Ministry is also conversing with foreign ambassadors and education ministers regarding the status of coronavirus outbreak in their respective nations. There are 210 CBSE affiliated schools across 25 countries around the world. A total of 23,844 students from foreign CBSE schools are appearing for Class 10 board exams this year, while 16,103 students had registered for Class 12 board exams.

The CBSE had said that it will conduct exams for 29 subjects only out of the 90 that were left. For Class 12 students, these subjects will include were to takes exams for Business studies, Geography, Hindi (core), Hindi (elective), Home Science, Sociology, Computer Science (old), Computer Science (new), Information Practice (old), Information Practice (new), Information Technology and Biotechnology.

In case of Class 10 board exams, only students of North East Delhi who could not take the board examinations due to the anti-CAA riots in Delhi have to appear for them in July. Pokhriyal, in a webinar on May 5 had announced that the board exams for all other Class 10th students will remain suspended. The students from North East Delhi will be given ample time of 10 days before the exam dates are announced, the HRD minister had said.

As for the results of CBSE board exams, CBSE will take two weeks to evaluate the answer sheets after the pending tests are done. The results for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are expected to be released by the end of July 2020.

