CBSE releases Class 10, Class 12 board date sheet; check timings, schedule of exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet of Class 10th and 12th board examination 2020.

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam will begin from February 15, 2020. The Class 10 exam will conclude on March 20 and Class 12 board exam will conclude on March 30th.

CBSE Class 10th schedule:

CBSE will conduct all the languages exam (excluding Hindi and English) on February 24, Monday. English and Hindi examinations will take place on February 26 and 29 respectively. Mathermatics exam is scheduled to take place on March 12. Social Science exam will be on March 18.

CBSE Class 12th schedule:

Students from Science stream must note that Physics and Applied Physics is scheduled to take place on March 2. Chemistry exam will be held on March 7 and Biology exam is scheduled for March 14. Mathematics exam has been scheduled for March 17. Biotechnology exam is scheduled for March 28.

Economics examination will take place on March 13 for Commerce stream students. Accountancy and Marketing are scheduled on March 5 and March 4, respectively.

As for Humanities students, Psychology exam will take place on February 22. CBSE will be conducting History, Political Science, Geography and Sociology exams on March 3, 6, 23 and 30 respectively.

To know full schedule of the exam, students are advised to visit the official website of CBSE -- cbse.nic.in