CDS Result 2019: UPSC declares final results, here's how to check

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced the result of Combined Defence Services (CDS) on its official website. A total of 129 (82+44+03) candidates have qualified the CDS exam 2019. All those candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on upsc.gov.in.

The final merit list has been prepared on the basis of CDS (I) 2019 exam and the Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews. The CDS exam was conducted by the UPSC in February, 2019 and SSB interviews were held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 148th Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course.

UPSC CDS (I) final result has been declared in the form of a merit list, which contain details like name and roll number of the candidates who have successfully qualified in the examination. Candidates can check their results by entering their name or roll number.

These results are available on the UPSC website. However, marks of the candidates would be available on the website after completion of its complete process i.e. after declaration of final result of Officers' Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2019.

The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy (including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' certificates (Army Wing) holders), 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service) [including 6 vacancies reserved for NCC 'C' Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

The Commission had recommended 2,726, 1,609 and 643 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively.

The results of medical examination have not been taken into account in preparing these lists, an official notice said.

"Verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of all these candidates is, therefore, Provisional on this score. Candidates are requested to forward their certificates, in original, in support of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by them, along with Photostat attested copies thereof to Army Headquarters /Naval Headquarters /Air Headquarters, as per their first choice," the notice said.

