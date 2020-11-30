Chandra Grahan 2020: Lunar eclipse to start today; check details

The fourth and last penumbral Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan will begin on Monday, November 30. The lunar eclipse, that is set to take place today, is also known as the Beaver Moon. It will last from 01:04 pm to 5:22 pm. The eclipse will be at its peak at 3:13 pm. Penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the earth, moon and sun are not in perfect alignment.

The lunar eclipse is named after beavers since they become active while preparing for winter season. This lunar eclipse is also known as Frosty Moon, Oak Moon and also Mourning Moon. According to India Today, the penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible across Patna, Kolkata, Ranchi, Varanasi, Lucknow and Bhubhaneshwar in India.

Globally, the lunar eclipse will be visible in countries like Australia, parts of western US, Southeast Asia, and western Southern America. It will only be visible in the British Isles, Sweden, Finland and Norway. The last lunar eclipse of 2020 will be visible across east-central Asia, Australia and Indonesia. The visibility of the lunar eclipse, however, is subjective to weather conditions.

Astronomy enthusiasts will be able to view this celestial event live at the Virtual Telescope website and YouTube channels such as Sloohand. Skygazers will not need any special equipment to view the last lunar eclipse of this year.

A total of four lunar eclipses took place in 2020 and all of them were penumbral in nature. The previous three lunar eclipses took place on January 10, June 5 and July 5. The next lunar eclipse will occur on May 26, 2021.

