Chennai water crisis: DMK stages protest against AIADMK govt, demanded solution

Amid severe water crisis in the capital city of Chennai, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged another protest on Monday against the ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu. DMK began its protest in Chepauk as the incumbent government is still struggling to find a solution to the crisis.

MK Stalin, the party's president also joined the protest in Chepauk against AIADMK government and demanded a solution for the water crisis in Chennai. As per reports, MP Dayanaidi Maran and senior leader J Anbazhagan also took part in the protest.

"Give us water, give us water. The pot is here, where is the water?" protestors were seen asking as they continued to press the Tamil Nadu government over acute water shortage in the capital city.

DMK MP TR Baalu has also submitted a notice in the Lok Sabha regarding the water crisis in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Stalin's party had protested on Saturday against the severe water shortage that has affected Chennai.

On Sunday, DMK leader Duraimurugan gave a warning to the Tamil Nadu government against taking water from Jolarpettai in Velore to Chennai. He said massive protests will break out in the district if such a move is approved. Duraimurugan, who is the MLA in the city of Katpadi said, "If they start taking water from here (Vellore), then we will stage a massive protest here."

His comments came soon after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami stated that the state government plans to bring 10 million litres of water per day (MLD) to the capital city Chennai through railway wagons for the next six months.

(Edited by: Nehal Solanki)

