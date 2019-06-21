CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: Arts, science results to be out today at this time; here's how to check marks

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, is going to announce Class 12 arts and commerce stream results on its official websites bseodisha.ac.in and orrisaresults.nic.in at 3pm today. The Class 12 arts and commerce results was delayed to the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani, which made its landfall in several areas of Odisha on May 2. Reports say the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections also delayed the announcement of the result as teachers and other officials were deputed on poll duties. Meanwhile, Odisha board officials will first hold a press conference at 3 pm, in which they will reveal the overall pass percentage in Class 12 arts and science classes, region-wise percentage, and marks scored by the top three students. Thereafter, the final result for the Odisha Class 12 arts and commerce streams will be uploaded on the website.

So, how you check the CHSE Odisha 12 Arts, Commerce Result? Here's a simple process

Log on to the board's official website bseodisha.nic.in

Go to the link 'BSE Odisha 12th Result 2019' on home page

Enter roll number and date of birth, and submit

CHSE Odisha 12th Result will appear on your screen

You can also download and take a print out

You can also check the result via 2019 via mobile app. Here's what you have to do:

Download the Odisha results mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store

Go to the homepage

Click on the latest result link for Class 12 arts, commerce exam

Enter roll number and press submit

The result will appear on your screen

Edited by Manoj Sharma