Civil Services Exam 2020: UPSC to resume interview process from August 2, check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the interview round for Civil Services Exam 2020 from August 2, as per a statement on its official website upsc.gov.in. UPSC had to postpone the interview process for the exam, which was scheduled to be held from April 26, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After reviewing the situation, the Commission has decided to commence the personality test of the civil services examination, 2020 from 02.08.2021," reads the UPSC statement. The Commission has also released the schedule for the personality test of Civil Services Exam 2020 on its official website.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly and can be downloaded from the Commission's website www.upsc.gov.in and www.upsconline.in.

"No request for change in the date and time of the personality test (interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained," the Commission added.

Based on the results of the Civil Services (Main) Exam 2020, declared by the UPSC on March 23, 2020, UPSC had decided to conduct the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Civil Services Exam 2020 from April 26.

The examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages - preliminary, main and personality test (interview) - to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS).

In total, 2,046 candidates will appear for the interview round, which will commence on August 2 and will continue till September 22. The UPSC's Personality Test (Interview) schedule contains the candidate's roll number and the date and session of their test.