Competition for jobs in India 30% higher in 2020 than last year: LinkedIn

Even as India's job scenario continues to recover after seeing a sharp dip due to the coronavirus pandemic, the competition for finding jobs is higher than last year. The job scenario in the country saw a recovery at a 12 per cent year-on-year growth rate in August 2020, according to LinkedIn's labour market data. At the same time, the competition among professionals for jobs is 30 per cent higher than 2019.

Meanwhile, nearly 3 in 5 or 62 per cent professionals in India are willing to pivot their careers to navigate these testing times, according to LinkedIn's Workforce Confidence Index findings. The data also shows that professionals from recreation and travel, retail, and corporate services are more likely to look for jobs outside their current industry.

Professionals in recreation and travel are 3.8 times more likely to make the switch, while professionals in retail are 1.5 times more likely. Those in corporate services are 1.4 times more likely to search for jobs outside their current sectors.

LinkedIn on Thursday launched a new 'Career Explorer' tool to help job seekers to find jobs based on the skills they possess. The professional networking platform has also introduced a new 'Hiring' profile photo frame which allows connections of the users to be aware about open roles. It would enable job-seekers to see open job opportunities directly on their feed.

The company said that the new tool is expected to help professionals identify new career paths where most required skills overlap with their current roles. LinkedIn has also added new 'Skills Assessments' based on top trending skills so that professionals can showcase their proficiency

In India, Python (Programming Language) emerged as the fastest growing skill, followed by Machine Learning, Data Structures, Digital Marketing, and HTML 5.

"Today, the job market is fiercely competitive and LinkedIn data shows that competition for jobs has spiked 30% since last year. In this global unemployment crisis, we are committed to helping job-seekers with the right insights and tools such as Career Explorer to find new careers based on their skills, and continue advancing professionally. The new 'Hiring' profile photo frame will also make it easy for job-seekers to find open roles," said Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

