Coronavirus: 102-year-old Italian woman recovers successfully; docs call her 'immortal'

Amid gloom that surrounds coronavirus, here comes a breath of fresh air as a 102-year-old Italica Grondona has successfully recovered from novel coronavirus in Genoa, Italy. The woman was hospitalised for more than 20 days.

According to Dr Vera Sicbaldi, who treated Grondona, said she was hospitalised at the beginning of March for "mild heart failure". He added that she showed mild coronavirus symptoms following which she was tested. Her results turned out to be positive, reports CNN. Sicbaldi added that they also nicknamed her "Highlander", which means immortal.

As per Sicbaldi, Grondona was very positive and the doctors did the bare minimum. According to Italy's National Health Institute, the average age of all those who tested positive for coronavirus and eventually died was 78.

Grondona surviving the much-dreaded coronavirus came not only as a glimmer of hope for senior citizens but also impressed the doctors so much that they have decided to study her survival deeper.

Sicbaldi said, "We got serological samples, she is the first patient we know that might have gone through the 'Spanish flu' since she was born in 1917."

Grondona was discharged from the hospital on March 26 and is now in a care home. Her nephew Renato Villa Grondona told, "I don't know what her secret is, but I know she is a free and independent woman." Villa told that she loves Valentino Rossi, the Italian Multiple Moto Grand Prix World Champion and Freddy Mercury, British singer and the lead vocalist of rock band Queen.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: 5 new COVID-19 positive cases in Noida; authorities seal houses

Also read: Italy reports 919 new coronavirus deaths, highest since outbreak