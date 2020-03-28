Coronavirus Live Updates: India enters Day 4 of lockdown; total cases rise to 873

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: As India enters Day 4 of the nationwide lockdown, the total number of active coronavirus in India has surged to 873, including 19 deaths, says the Health and Family Affairs Ministry data. The number also includes 794 active cases and 79 patients who have recovered. Kerala and Maharashtra are the top contributors with 177 and 165 positive COVID-19 cases respectively. Amid exodus of migrant workers from big cities towards their villages, the central government has asked states to provide adequate food and shelter to them.

10:30 AM: Congress President Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi on plight of migrant workers amidst lockdown

Congress President & CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi drawing his attention towards the plight of migrant workers amidst the lockdown. pic.twitter.com/vaEmdAlao1 - Congress (@INCIndia) March 27, 2020

10:20 AM: Five confirmed in West Bengal today got infected from a UK-returned

According to the state health department, all 5 have a history of contact with a positive case from Delhi who came from UK on March 16. The state govt claims that all those who tested positive belong to "a closed group of siblings and relatives'.

10:10 AM: Five more people test positive for coronavirus in West Bengal

Five members of a family, including three children, tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 15. Among the new cases is a 9-month-old, rest are family members

9:50 AM: Police checks passes and identity cards at Delhi-Noida border

Delhi: Passes and identity cards of people being checked at Delhi-Noida border as they commute to their work or to provide/avail essential services, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/PY42NHfwXT - ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

9:40 AM: Two more cases of coronavirus confirmed in confirmed in Punjab

Two coronavirus positive cases found in the state today - a 23-year-old man in Ajmer, who travelled to Punjab and a 21-year-old woman in Bhilwara. Total number of positive cases in the state now rises to 52: Rajasthan Health Department

9:30 AM: Six more cases discovered in Gujarat, total rises to 53

Six more people have been tested COVID19 positive, taking total number of cases to 53 in Gujarat: Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and family welfare Department

9:24 AM: 149 cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours in India

Total positive cases in India now stand at 873. Updated state wise distribution released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 873 (including foreign nationals; 79 people cured/discharged, 19 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/vsMz3jcIPK - ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020

9:18 AM: Total number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 873

Total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 873 (including foreign nationals as at 9.30 AM; 79 people cured/discharged, 19 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:12 AM: Bengal woman booked for spreading misinformation on social media

A 29-year-old woman has been booked & arrested for allegedly spreading misinformation on social media about a doctor being infected with coronavirus in Beleghata area of Kolkata.

9:10 AM: Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Maharashtra

6 new coronavirus positive cases found in Maharashtra today. Five in Mumbai and ne in Nagpur. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 159: Maharashtra Health Ministry

9.00 AM: Coronavirus update from Bhilwara

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) District Collector, R Bhatt, says that apart from present quarantine facility for 400, the authorities have acquired 1,541 single rooms at various hotels. "We've also marked places to set up 13000 beds. We're ready with arrangement to quarantine 15000 people,if required," he added.

8.40 AM: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO on COVID-19

There are now, more than half a million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 20,000 deaths. These are tragic numbers, but let us also remember that around the world, more than a hundred thousand people have recovered.

8.32 AM: Odisha Assembly staff quarantined

After an employee at Odisha Legislative Assembly was found to have contacted a COVID-19 positive person, the entire staff of the Assembly have been quarantined and assembly building is being sanitised: SN Patra, Odisha Assembly Speaker.

8.31 AM: US reports 345 new coronavirus deaths; 18000 new cases in the United States in one day.

8.30 AM: US House approves $2 trillion coronavirus bill

The US House of Representatives on Friday approved a $2.2 trillion (Euro 1.77 trillion) aid package - the largest in history - to help cope with the economic downturn inflicted by the intensifying coronavirus pandemic, and President Donald Trump quickly signed it into law. The massive bill passed the Senate and House of Representatives nearly unanimously. - Reuters

8.15 AM: Stop mass exodus of migrant labourers, MHA to states

The Union Home Ministry on Friday asked state governments to prevent a mass exodus of migrant agriculture labourers, industrial workers and unorganised sector employees from their workplaces to hometowns amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus.

8.00 AM: US announces USD 174 mn aid to 64 countries

The United States on Friday announced USD 174 million financial assistance to 64 countries including USD 2.9 million to India to help them fight the coronavirus pandemic. This is in addition to the USD 100 million aid announced by the US in February. - PTI