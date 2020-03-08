Coronavirus Live Updates: Number rises to 40 after fresh cases in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus live updates: After five patients tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala and one more in Tamil Nadu, the total number of cases have surged to 40. On Friday, two persons from Ladakh and one person from Tamil Nadu tested positive for the deadly virus. A techie from Hyderabad, one from Ghaziabad, 16 from Delhi, six from Agra, two Italian tourists from Jaipur and a Paytm employee in Gurugram also tested positive for the virus till March 6. Meanwhile, China reported 44 cases today against 99 yesterday, marking the lowest growth in the number of cases since January 1. Total deaths due to coronavirus reached 3,600 across the world.

Delhi CM: Delhi has 3 positive cases and 1 suspected case of corona virus. The 1st patient came in contact with 105 people, the 2nd patient came in contact with 168 people and 3rd patient came in contact with 64 people. All these people have been quarantined, their samples taken. pic.twitter.com/x7nhmzKSJq â ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2020

1.28 PM: Expert tips on how to be safe from the virus: Don't wear a mask. It's a false sense of security. Only those who are coughing or deceased need to wear it; Don't use public transport if affected; N95 mask is only for the health care workers and no one else needs it; Only soap and water for 20 seconds is enough and high-value sanitizer is not needed.

1.24 PM: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said, "We have procedures to contain this disease. We have 1,086 patients under home surveillance."

1.09 PM: Uttarakhand State Health Department has suggested that all schools in the school should be closed to proevent the further spread of coronavirus. All biometric attendance has been put to hold in the state.

1.08 PM: A man in his fifities was found to be the first 'presumptive positive test' for coronavirus in Washinton DC today. "With his test yielding a presumptive positive DC health has begun investigating in keeping with the CDC's guidelines," Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Twitter.

1.00 PM: Another man in Kerala has tested positive for the virus, and is currently under surveillance. "We are tracing contact history. Further, we are screening every person coming from outside,"Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh.

12.45 PM: Five more people from a family tested positive for the virus in Kerala. Three of them had recently visited Italy, one of the worst hit countries. This took the toal cases of coronavirus to 39 in India.

12.30 PM: A five-story hotel in southeast Chinese port city of Quanzhou, that was used to quarantine coronavirus patients had collapsed on Saturday, trapping 70 people. During extraction, 4 people were confirmed to be dead.

12.10 PM: China today reported 44 confirmed cases of Coronavirus against the 99 yesterday. This also marked the slowest growth in coronavirus cases in China since January 1. Of these, 41 were discovered in Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic, while the rest 2 were from outside Mainland China.

12.00 PM: The first two months of 2020 saw shipment exports from China drop by 17.2% from the same period from last year, triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. Strict government containment and the epidemic has crippled factory production and a sharp drop in demand, causing China's weakest economic growth since 1990.