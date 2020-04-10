Coronavirus: Delhi govt announces Operation SHIELD to take on COVID-19

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has announced Operation SHIELD in order to fight the spread of coronavirus. SHIELD refers to sealing, home quarantine, isolation and tracing, essential supply, local sanitisation and door-to-door checks.

Operation SHIELD will be implemented on 21 containment zones in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal urged the residents of these zones to cooperate with the authorities. "I appeal to all living in the containment areas to cooperate with the Delhi govt's Operation SHIELD. These are strict measures but are necessary to protect you and others from COVID-19," he tweeted.

WHAT IS OPERATION SHIELD?

Operation SHIELD is the host of measures announced by the Delhi government to combat coronavirus. The measures are:

Sealing of the immediate area/surroundings after geographical marking

Home quarantine of all the people living in the area

Isolation and tracing of people who have been first and second contacts

Essential supply of commodities is ensured

Local sanitisation of the area by authorities

Door-to-door health checks of everyone living in the area

SEALED AREAS IN DELHI

The Delhi government also announced the sealing of multiple areas across the city. Here's a list of the coronavirus hotspots in Delhi:

Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Entire affected street of Gali No 6, L1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

Dinpur Village

Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

B Block Jhangirpuri

H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

Mansara Appartments, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092.

VarDhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I , Extension, Delhi

Mayurdhwaj Appartments, I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi

Gali No. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), WestVinod NagarDelhi 110092.

J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

Pratap khand, Jhilmil Colony

So far there have been 720 cases in Delhi. Twelve people have died in the capital, while 25 have been cured or discharged, according to Health Ministry data.

