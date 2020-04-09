Coronavirus: Full list of COVID-19 hotspots sealed in Delhi, Noida

Delhi and Noida authorities have identified and sealed total 42 coronavirus hotspots in different areas of these cities. The idea behind sealing these hotspots is to engage in cluster containment exercise to break the coronavirus chain.

According to reports, the sealing of hotspots will be periodically reviewed in Delhi, while the areas in Noida have been completely sealed till April 15. The nation-wide lockdown that has been in effect is expected to end on April 14.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced 20 hotspots that will be sealed in Delhi. These are:

1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire affected street of Gali No 6 , L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

3. Shahajahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka.

4. Dinpur Village

5. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti

6. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas.

7. B Block Jhangirpuri.

8. H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

9. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

10. 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

11. Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar , Delhi 110092.

12. VarDhaman Appartments , Mayur Vihar, Phase I , Extension, Delhi

13. Mayurdhwaj Appartments , I P Extension, Patparganj, Delhi ..

14. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension, Delhi

15. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension Delhi.

16. Gali No. 5, A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), WestVinod NagarDelhi 110092.

17. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden

18. G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

19. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

20. Pratap khand , Jhilmil Colony.

The UP government had issued a list of areas to be put under complete lockdown in Gautam Budh Nagar, also known as Noida. The zones have been selected on the basis of six or more COVID-19 cases reported from the area. The containment clusters of COVID-19 hotspots in Noida include Sector 27, Sector 28, Sector 41, Sector 44, Sector 37, Alpha-1 Greater Noida, among others.

Here is the full list of COVID-19 hotspots sealed in Noida:

1) Sector 41

2) Hyde Park, Sector 78 and Supertech Capetown Sector 74

3) Lotus Boulevard, Sector 100

4) Alpha-1 Greater Noida

5) Nirala Green Shire Sector 2, Greater Noida and Patwari village

6) Logix Blossom County and Paras Tierra in Sector 137 and Wazidpur

7) ATS Dolce Zeta-1 Greater Noida

8) Ace Golf Shire, Sector 150

9) Sector 27 and 28

10) Omicron-3, Sector 3, Greater Noida

11) Mehak Residency, Achega, Greater Noida

12) Jay Pee Wish Town, Sector 128

13) Sector 44

14) Village Vishnoi, Dadri

15) Sector 37

16) Village Ghodi Bacheda

17) Stellar Mi Omicrom 3, Greater Noida

18) Palm Olympia, Gaur City-2, Greater Noida West

19) Sector 22, Chauda Village

20) Grand Omaxe, Sector 93B

21) Sector 5 and 8, JJ colony

22) Designer Park, Sector 62

According to the state government directions, no person living in the sealed area will be allowed to step out of the house for anything. All essential supplies will be home delivered. The UP govt will set up centralised call centres for people to place orders for essential services.

